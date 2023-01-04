How to Watch ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere Online
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is returning to Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 4 for a highly anticipated second season. The animated series follows a team of former Republic clone soldiers, now on the run from the Galactic Empire. Joined by a female clone named Omega, the “Bad Batch” now hire themselves out to survive, taking special relish in missions that are aimed at disrupting Imperial activity. But their old ally Crosshair is still on their trail, and the Empire is becoming more dangerous. You can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 with a subscription to Disney+.
About 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere
The first season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” saw the clone team barely escape their home planet of Kamino with their lives. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Join Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo, Tech and Omega as they travel the galaxy, hoping to find ways to help those oppressed by the Empire’s tyranny. Will they finally succeed in rehabilitating their brother Crosshair, or is he lost to Imperial clutches forever? Clone Force 99 doesn’t leave any soldier behind, but Crosshair sees the galaxy in a different way than our heroes do. Watch Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” to see if his fate will be decided once and for all!
Can you watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere Schedule
Disney+ will be airing ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
- Episode 1: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
- Episode 2: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
- Episode 3: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
- Episode 4: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
- Episode 5: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
- Episode 6: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
- Episode 7: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
- Episode 8: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
- Episode 9: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Episode 10: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
- Episode 11: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
- Episode 12: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Episode 13: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Episode 14: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Episode 15: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Episode 16: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Can you watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere Trailer
-
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2January 4, 2023
Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up