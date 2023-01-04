 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How to Watch ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere Online

David Satin

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is returning to Disney+ on Wednesday, Jan. 4 for a highly anticipated second season. The animated series follows a team of former Republic clone soldiers, now on the run from the Galactic Empire. Joined by a female clone named Omega, the “Bad Batch” now hire themselves out to survive, taking special relish in missions that are aimed at disrupting Imperial activity. But their old ally Crosshair is still on their trail, and the Empire is becoming more dangerous. You can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere

About 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere

The first season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” saw the clone team barely escape their home planet of Kamino with their lives. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Join Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Echo, Tech and Omega as they travel the galaxy, hoping to find ways to help those oppressed by the Empire’s tyranny. Will they finally succeed in rehabilitating their brother Crosshair, or is he lost to Imperial clutches forever? Clone Force 99 doesn’t leave any soldier behind, but Crosshair sees the galaxy in a different way than our heroes do. Watch Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” to see if his fate will be decided once and for all!

Can you watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Disney+ will be airing ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
  • Episode 11: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
  • Episode 12: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Episode 13: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
  • Episode 14: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Episode 15: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Episode 16: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Can you watch 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2

    January 4, 2023

    Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

  • Sign Up
    disneyplus.com

    Disney+

    Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

    Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.

    The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).

    If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.

    The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

    The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”

    You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

    Sign Up
    $7.99+ / month
    disneyplus.com

    Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.