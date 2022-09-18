How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The zombie apocalypse probably isn’t going to occur in reality this weekend, but it will certainly be ongoing on AMC+! “Tales of The Walking Dead” won’t be airing its season finale on AMC for another week, but subscribers to AMC+ will get to see it on Sunday, Sept. 18. “Tales of The Walking Dead” is a six-episode anthology of tales from the “Walking Dead” universe featuring never-before-seen characters and storylines. You can wait until the 25th to watch the season finale of “Tales of The Walking Dead” on AMC, or you can watch it this weekend with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch the ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Season Finale ‘

About ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’

“Tales of The Walking Dead” is the latest spinoff of the “Walking Dead” franchise. Unlike “Fear The Walking Dead,” the new series does not feature the same characters from episode to episode. Instead, it is a six-part anthology of self-contained episodes, each with its own distinct tone, and told from distinct points of view.

Past episodes of the show have featured some big-name actors, including Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocolypse,”) Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,”) Parker Posey (“Lost in Space,”) and many others.

The season finale of “Tales of The Walking Dead” is titled “La Doña” (“The Lady” in English). It follows a couple traumatized by the apocalypse being tormented by what might be a haunted house. Frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship. The episode will star Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and Julie Carmen (“Windows on The World”).

Can You Stream The Season Finale of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ For Free?

Yes! AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial to new customers, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you can watch the season finale of “Tales of The Walking Dead” early AND free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ on AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV