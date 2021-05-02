MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Tampa Bay. Astros: Cristian Javier (3-0, .87 ERA, .82 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) and Rays: Rich Hill (1-1, 7.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rays are 6-10 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .375.

The Astros have gone 8-5 away from home. The Houston pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.65, Jose Urquidy leads the staff with a mark of 3.71.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Urquidy earned his second victory and Yuli Gurriel went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Houston. Josh Fleming registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.