How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Sun≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Maldonado leads Astros against the Rays after 4-hit outing

Houston Astros (96-51, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-64, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (12-8, 4.04 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Astros -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Martin Maldonado had four hits against the Athletics on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 49-25 record at home and an 82-64 record overall. The Rays have a 23-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 46-28 record on the road and a 96-51 record overall. The Astros have hit 197 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks sixth on the Rays with a .295 batting average, and has 32 doubles, nine home runs, 76 walks and 54 RBI. Manuel Margot is 9-for-33 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 93 RBI for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 8-2, .286 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

