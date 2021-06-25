MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on June 25, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-4, 5.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Rays: Andrew Kittredge (5-1, 1.27 ERA, .79 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -151, Angels +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 21-15 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 91 home runs this season, Austin Meadows leads them with 16 homers.

The Angels are 15-19 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-3. Josh Fleming earned his second victory and Mike Zunino went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Mike Mayers registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

