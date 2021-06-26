MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online Without Cable on June 26, 2021: TV Schedule

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (5-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -163, Angels +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rays are 22-15 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has slugged .386 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .485 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Angels are 15-20 in road games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .311 is fourteenth in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with an OBP of .343.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. Collin McHugh earned his second victory and Meadows went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Tampa Bay. Jose Suarez took his first loss for Los Angeles.

