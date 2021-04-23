 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on April 23, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Tampa Bay and Toronto will square off on Friday. Steven Matz (3-0, 1.47 ERA, .82 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) of the Blue Jays, faces Tyler Glasnow (2-0, .73 ERA, .65 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) of the Rays.

The Rays are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 RBI per game this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with 15 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 5-3 against the rest of their division. Toronto has slugged .369 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .650.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels

