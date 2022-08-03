MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Blue Jays take road win streak into game against the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (58-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-49, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 4.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -113, Rays -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 32-21 record at home and a 54-49 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.45.

Toronto has gone 24-24 on the road and 58-45 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 8-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .312 batting average to rank 10th on the Blue Jays, and has 24 doubles and five home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 16-for-38 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)