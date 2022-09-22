How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays look to stop slide in matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (84-65, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-67, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Rays: JT Chargois (2-0, 2.76 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to stop their three-game skid when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay has a 49-28 record at home and an 82-67 record overall. The Rays are 50-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 41-33 record in road games and an 84-65 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

The teams match up Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Rays are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .292 batting average to rank sixth on the Rays, and has 32 doubles and nine home runs. Wander Franco is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 41 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 89 RBI while hitting .283 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (side), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)