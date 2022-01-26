How to Watch Florida vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the #24 Tennessee Volunteers face the Florida Gators from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators

When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Tennessee vs. Florida game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Florida game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Florida game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Florida on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Florida game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 18 Tennessee plays Florida, aims for 7th straight home win

Florida Gators (12-6, 3-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-5, 4-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts Florida aiming to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 at home. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC with 16.9 assists per game led by Kennedy Chandler averaging 4.9.

The Gators are 3-4 in SEC play. Florida is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Volunteers. Chandler is averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Colin Castleton is scoring 13.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.