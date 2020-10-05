How to Watch the 2020 American League Division Series Live Online

Following the Wild Card Series which began the MLB’s shortened season, the prevailing teams now head to the playoffs. The American League Division Series takes off today with the New York Yankees going against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Oakland Athletics facing the Houston Astros. Both series will be broadcast on TBS, with the A’s vs. Astros going first at 4 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ALDS

When: Begins Monday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

For their match up against the Athletics, the Houston Astros come in with upper hand, having made it to the Championship Series in each of the last three seasons and coming out as winner twice. Though they lost the season series this year, the Astros are still big competitors having won five straight road playoff games and seven of their last eight, CBS Sports reports. The team also has the talents of Lance McCullers Jr. who “went 0-1 over his final three starts but did not allow an earned run over 17 ⅔ innings in those outings.”

On the other hand, the Athletics are on a high after ending Houston’s three-year reign at AL West this year. The win was the team’s first division title since 2013. “The Athletics finished seven games ahead of the Astros in the standings as they won seven of the 10 meetings between the rivals. Oakland held Houston to fewer than three runs in each of those victories,” CBS Sports stated.

The Yankees vs. Rays rivalry rages on at 8 p.m. tonight. The Rays come in with the upper hand after having beat their opponents in the regular season. The Florida natives have won eight of 10 games and outscored the Yankees 47-34, according to CBS Sports.

During most of the regular season, the Bombers were missing Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, however, but upon their return, the New Yorkers were able to snag three home runs against Cleveland in the Wild Card Series.

How to Stream the 2020 American League Division Series

You can stream the 2020 ALDS live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the TBS App for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2020 ALDS Preview

ALDS Schedule

Astros/A’s

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 5, TBS, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 6, TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 7, TBS, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, TBS (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, TBS (if necessary)

Yankees/Rays