How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The 2021 Paralympic Games are airing live from Tokyo, and NBC has all the action covered on its family of networks. Here’s where and when to watch your favorite event.
How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live For Free Without Cable
- When: Starts Tuesday, August 24 at 7 AM ET
- TV: NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In addition, Peacock will feature medal round action in multiple sports, including men’s and women’s Wheelchair Basketball and Women’s Sitting Volleyball, all three of which were won by Team USA at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, plus Wheelchair Rugby and Marathon races.
Here’s the full schedule of events, including replay times and channels.
2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Full Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET) & Network
|Event/Sport(s)
|Tues 8/24
|7-10a, NBCSN (Live)
|Opening Ceremony
|Tues 8/24
|7-10p, NBCSN (Re-Air)
|Opening Ceremony Re-Air
|Tues 8/24
|10p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Swimming
|Weds 8/25
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Swimming
|Weds 8/25
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Weds 8/25
|8p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Goalball
|Thurs 8/26
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Track), Wheelchair Rugby
|Thurs 8/26
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Thurs 8/26
|9p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Track & Field, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Goalball, Wheelchair Tennis
|Fri 8/27
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Judo
|Fri 8/27
|5:30-9:30p, Olympic Channel (Live)
|Triathlon, Track & Field
|Sat 8/28
|12-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby
|Sat 8/28
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Track & Field, Goalball, Wheelchair Basketball
|Sat 8/28
|5:30p-1a, Olympic Channel (Live)
|Triathlon, Table Tennis, Rowing
|Sun 8/29
|1a-8:30a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Tennis, Swimming, Track & Field, Rowing
|Sun 8/29
|12-1:30p, NBC (Taped)
|NBC Daytime Show
|Sun 8/29
|7-8p, NBC (Taped)
|NBC Primetime Show
|Sun 8/29
|9p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Rugby (Re-Air), Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis
|Mon 8/30
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Sitting Volleyball, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball
|Mon 8/30
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Mon 8/30
|9p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling, Sitting Volleyball
|Tues 8/31
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Cycling (Road), Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball
|Tues 8/31
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Tues 8/31
|9p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Road)
|Weds 9/1
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Tennis
|Weds 9/1
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Weds 9/1
|9p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Track & Field, Cycling (Road), Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis
|Thurs 9/2
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Road)
|Thurs 9/2
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Thurs 9/2
|9p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Track & Field, Canoe/Kayak, Cycling (Road), Wheelchair Tennis
|Fri 9/3
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball
|Fri 9/3
|3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air)
|Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
|Fri 9/3
|10p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe/Kayak, Sitting Volleyball
|Sat 9/4
|3a-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball
|Sat 9/4
|5:30-9:30p, Olympic Channel (Live)
|Marathon
|Sat 9/4
|8-9p, NBC
|NBC Primetime Show
|Sat 9/4
|9:00p-3a, NBCSN (Live)
|Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball
|Sun 9/5
|7-9a, NBCSN (Live)
|Closing Ceremony
|Sun 9/5
|7-9p, NBC (Taped)
|NBC Primetime Show
|Sat 9/11
|3-5p, NBC (Taped)
|NBC Daytime Show
|Sun 9/12
|1:30-3p, NBC (Taped)
|NBC Daytime Show
Some Paralympic medal round action can be watched on Peacock.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.
How to Stream the Tokyo Paralympic Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Olympic Channel
|≥ $94.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•