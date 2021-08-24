How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The 2021 Paralympic Games are airing live from Tokyo, and NBC has all the action covered on its family of networks. Here’s where and when to watch your favorite event.

How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live For Free Without Cable

In addition, Peacock will feature medal round action in multiple sports, including men’s and women’s Wheelchair Basketball and Women’s Sitting Volleyball, all three of which were won by Team USA at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, plus Wheelchair Rugby and Marathon races.

Here’s the full schedule of events, including replay times and channels.

2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Full Schedule

Date Time (ET) & Network Event/Sport(s) Tues 8/24 7-10a, NBCSN (Live) Opening Ceremony Tues 8/24 7-10p, NBCSN (Re-Air) Opening Ceremony Re-Air Tues 8/24 10p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Swimming Weds 8/25 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Swimming Weds 8/25 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Weds 8/25 8p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Goalball Thurs 8/26 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Track), Wheelchair Rugby Thurs 8/26 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Thurs 8/26 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Goalball, Wheelchair Tennis Fri 8/27 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Judo Fri 8/27 5:30-9:30p, Olympic Channel (Live) Triathlon, Track & Field Sat 8/28 12-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby Sat 8/28 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Goalball, Wheelchair Basketball Sat 8/28 5:30p-1a, Olympic Channel (Live) Triathlon, Table Tennis, Rowing Sun 8/29 1a-8:30a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Tennis, Swimming, Track & Field, Rowing Sun 8/29 12-1:30p, NBC (Taped) NBC Daytime Show Sun 8/29 7-8p, NBC (Taped) NBC Primetime Show Sun 8/29 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Rugby (Re-Air), Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis Mon 8/30 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Sitting Volleyball, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball Mon 8/30 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Mon 8/30 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling, Sitting Volleyball Tues 8/31 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Cycling (Road), Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball Tues 8/31 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Tues 8/31 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Road) Weds 9/1 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Tennis Weds 9/1 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Weds 9/1 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Cycling (Road), Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis Thurs 9/2 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Road) Thurs 9/2 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Thurs 9/2 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Canoe/Kayak, Cycling (Road), Wheelchair Tennis Fri 9/3 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball Fri 9/3 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show Fri 9/3 10p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe/Kayak, Sitting Volleyball Sat 9/4 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball Sat 9/4 5:30-9:30p, Olympic Channel (Live) Marathon Sat 9/4 8-9p, NBC NBC Primetime Show Sat 9/4 9:00p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball Sun 9/5 7-9a, NBCSN (Live) Closing Ceremony Sun 9/5 7-9p, NBC (Taped) NBC Primetime Show Sat 9/11 3-5p, NBC (Taped) NBC Daytime Show Sun 9/12 1:30-3p, NBC (Taped) NBC Daytime Show

Some Paralympic medal round action can be watched on Peacock.

Sign Up peacocktv.com Peacock Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. … It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!. Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live. The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios. Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com

How to Stream the Tokyo Paralympic Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options