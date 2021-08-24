 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC NBC Sports Network
Olympic Channel Peacock

How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The 2021 Paralympic Games are airing live from Tokyo, and NBC has all the action covered on its family of networks. Here’s where and when to watch your favorite event.

How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live For Free Without Cable

In addition, Peacock will feature medal round action in multiple sports, including men’s and women’s Wheelchair Basketball and Women’s Sitting Volleyball, all three of which were won by Team USA at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, plus Wheelchair Rugby and Marathon races.

Here’s the full schedule of events, including replay times and channels.

2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games Full Schedule

Date Time (ET) & Network Event/Sport(s)
Tues 8/24 7-10a, NBCSN (Live) Opening Ceremony
Tues 8/24 7-10p, NBCSN (Re-Air) Opening Ceremony Re-Air
Tues 8/24 10p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Swimming
Weds 8/25 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Swimming
Weds 8/25 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Weds 8/25 8p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Goalball
Thurs 8/26 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Track), Wheelchair Rugby
Thurs 8/26 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Thurs 8/26 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling (Track), Goalball, Wheelchair Tennis
Fri 8/27 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Judo
Fri 8/27 5:30-9:30p, Olympic Channel (Live) Triathlon, Track & Field
Sat 8/28 12-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby
Sat 8/28 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Goalball, Wheelchair Basketball
Sat 8/28 5:30p-1a, Olympic Channel (Live) Triathlon, Table Tennis, Rowing
Sun 8/29 1a-8:30a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Tennis, Swimming, Track & Field, Rowing
Sun 8/29 12-1:30p, NBC (Taped) NBC Daytime Show
Sun 8/29 7-8p, NBC (Taped) NBC Primetime Show
Sun 8/29 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Rugby (Re-Air), Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis
Mon 8/30 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Sitting Volleyball, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball
Mon 8/30 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Mon 8/30 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling, Sitting Volleyball
Tues 8/31 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Cycling (Road), Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball
Tues 8/31 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Tues 8/31 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Road)
Weds 9/1 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Tennis
Weds 9/1 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Weds 9/1 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Cycling (Road), Table Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis
Thurs 9/2 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Cycling (Road)
Thurs 9/2 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Thurs 9/2 9p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Canoe/Kayak, Cycling (Road), Wheelchair Tennis
Fri 9/3 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball
Fri 9/3 3-9p, Olympic Channel (Re-Air) Re-air: NBCSN AM Show
Fri 9/3 10p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe/Kayak, Sitting Volleyball
Sat 9/4 3a-9a, NBCSN (Live) Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball
Sat 9/4 5:30-9:30p, Olympic Channel (Live) Marathon
Sat 9/4 8-9p, NBC NBC Primetime Show
Sat 9/4 9:00p-3a, NBCSN (Live) Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball
Sun 9/5 7-9a, NBCSN (Live) Closing Ceremony
Sun 9/5 7-9p, NBC (Taped) NBC Primetime Show
Sat 9/11 3-5p, NBC (Taped) NBC Daytime Show
Sun 9/12 1:30-3p, NBC (Taped) NBC Daytime Show

Some Paralympic medal round action can be watched on Peacock.

Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

How to Stream the Tokyo Paralympic Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
NBC Sports Network--
Olympic Channel≥ $94.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC, NBC Sports Network, and Olympic Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

WeThe15 - Paralympic Games Teaser

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.