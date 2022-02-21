How to Watch ‘The 355’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

“The 355,” an all-female spy thriller for fans of James Bond and Jason Bourne, will premiere on Peacock on Monday, February 21. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.

About ‘The 355’

The spy film stars Jessica Chastain as CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown, Penelope Cruz as Colombian psychologist Graciela, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger as badass German agent Marie, Lupita Nyong’o as computer specialist Khadijah, and Bingbing Fan as Lin Mi Sheng, the mysterious woman who is always one-step ahead.

The film’s title is inspired by the real-life Agent 355, who was an anonymous spy during the American Revolution. The film incorporates this legend, following American CIA officer Mace Brown as she tries to recover a weaponized microchip. As the woman travel around the globe from Paris to Morocco to Shanghai, the quartet will forge a loyalty to each other that could protect the world—or get them killed.

The film also stars Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan. It is directed by Simon Kinberg and the screenplay is by Theresa Rebeck and Kinberg. The 355, presented by Universal Pictures in association with FilmNation Entertainment, is produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Kinberg Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren, and Wang Rui Huan.

After being delayed for a year, “The 355” was released in theaters on January 7, 2022.

