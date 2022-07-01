How to Watch ‘The Bad Guys’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Sometimes being bad just doesn’t do you any good. Join the most unprincipled five-criminal crew ever to hit a lineup in Dreamwork and Peacock’s animated comedy “The Bad Guys.” Featuring an all-star cast and based on the hit children’s book series, follow the world’s most wanted villains as they finally face life behind bars. Let these Unfavorable Five steal your heart on Friday, June 1 with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Dreamwork’s ‘The Bad Guys’

When: Friday, July 1

Friday, July 1 How: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘The Bad Guys’

Life is great for a five-animal criminal crew led by the incorrigible Mr. Wolf. But a chance occurrence has Wolf rethinking his dastardly ways. When the titular team is finally caught, the furry offender must convince them to turn their backs on terrible to garner an early release. Get ready for huge laughs as the ferocious five try to leave their “bad guy” ways behind and convince the world they’ve finally gone good!

“The Bad Guys” features a star-studded cast including Sam Rockwell (“Moon”), Marc Maron (“Joker”), Awkwafina (“Shang-Chi”), Craig Robinson (“Dolittle”) and Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”).

Originally a hit book series by Aaron Blabey, the film is helmed by Pierre Perifel in his directorial debut and written by Ethan Cohen, drawing from a number of properties including “Ocean's Eleven” and “Pulp Fiction” with visual inspiration from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Can You Stream ‘The Bad Guys’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not have a free trial at this time. Current and new subscribers can watch the film on Friday, June 1 with a Subscription to Peacock.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Bad Guys’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.