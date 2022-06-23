How to Watch the ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

The inaugural season of “Below Deck Down Under” is wrapping up this week. This new “Below Deck” spin-off has been filled with beautiful scenery and dramatic moments while the crew has taken on the Whitsunday Islands of Australia. The “Below Deck Down Under” Season 1 finale is available to stream on Peacock beginning on Thursday, June 23. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 'Below Deck Down Under'

When: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23 TV: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Below Deck Down Under’

The “Below Deck Down Under” Season 1 cast has been led by Captain Jason Chambers (aka Captain Cutie) while aboard the superyacht, Thalassa. Aboard the yacht, there has been plenty of tension between the crew. Chef Ryan McKeown has been criticized for his cooking style and he’s also argued with Aesha Scott. Benny Crawley has slipped up while working, causing conflict, too. Now, all of the drama comes to an end in the final episode of “Below Deck Down Under” Season 1.

At this point, Peacock hasn’t made an announcement about whether there will be a reunion episode for “Below Deck Down Under.” While “Below Deck” and other Bravo series typically have reunions, “Below Deck Down Under” is a Peacock Original. Season 4 of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” which is another Peacock Original, did not have a reunion.

Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?

Peacock does offer a free trial, but you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch “Below Deck Down Under.” By signing up you can access Peacock’s full collection of shows and movies.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Below Deck Down Under?’

