How to Watch the ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 7 Premiere Early on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

"Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 7 brings Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew on an all-new adventure! This time, they're heading to Malta. The season premiere drops one week early on Peacock before debuting on Bravo.

How to Watch ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 7 Premier

When: Monday, July 4

Monday, July 4 TV: Peacock

The Season 7 premiere will air on Bravo on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

About ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

This season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” features an exciting twist with many unfamiliar faces for viewers to meet. Though Captain Sandy will be back to lead this adventure, the rest of the crew is made up of mostly new additions. The crew includes chief stew Natasha Webb, chef Dave White, bosun Raygan Tyler, stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, and deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

The “Below Deck Mediterranean” crew will be aboard a new 163-foot motor yacht named Home. As they head out to sea, the crew will have to navigate their different personalities, new roles, and plenty of ups and downs along the way.

In the trailer for Season 7, Captain Sandy teased all of the changes ahead. She said, “This is my first time ever in Malta. This season, for me, it’s a new place, a new boat, with new department heads.”

Can You Watch 'Below Deck Mediterranean' for Free on Peacock?

You will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch "Below Deck Mediterranean."

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Below Deck Mediterranean?’

