How to Watch ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere

Starting in 1999, “The Best Man” franchise has followed the story of Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch, eight young people trying to figure out who they want to be in life, and what they want to be to each other.

After writing a soon-to-be bestselling novel, writer and committed bachelor Harper attempts to hide the fact that his saucy new book is loosely based on the lives and loves of his tight-knit group of friends. Harper is set to be best man at his friend Lance’s wedding, and all his friends will be in attendance. When an advance copy of the book makes its way into the hands of his ex-flame, Jordan, Harper attempts to keep it under wraps.

Now, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” will finally pick up where the movie franchise left off in 2013’s “The Best Man Holiday.” The series catches up with the eight main characters as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Can you watch 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere Schedule

Peacock will release all of the episodes of the season on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Can you watch 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Best Man: The Final Chapters and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere?

You can watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere Trailer