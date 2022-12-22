How to Watch ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Isn’t the myth of “happily ever after” just about over? After all, even the best relationships are hardly, if ever, without complication. That’s certainly true of the relationships featured in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which debuts Thursday, Dec. 22 on Peacock. The series follows the characters from 1999’s “The Best Man” as they enter a new phase of life, which brings its own unique challenges and triumphs. You can watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere
Starting in 1999, “The Best Man” franchise has followed the story of Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch, eight young people trying to figure out who they want to be in life, and what they want to be to each other.
After writing a soon-to-be bestselling novel, writer and committed bachelor Harper attempts to hide the fact that his saucy new book is loosely based on the lives and loves of his tight-knit group of friends. Harper is set to be best man at his friend Lance’s wedding, and all his friends will be in attendance. When an advance copy of the book makes its way into the hands of his ex-flame, Jordan, Harper attempts to keep it under wraps.
Now, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” will finally pick up where the movie franchise left off in 2013’s “The Best Man Holiday.” The series catches up with the eight main characters as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.
Can you watch 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere Schedule
Peacock will release all of the episodes of the season on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Can you watch 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Best Man: The Final Chapters and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere?
You can watch The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Series Premiere Trailer
-
The Best Man: The Final ChaptersDecember 22, 2022
Catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as their relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.