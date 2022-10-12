 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How to Watch the ‘Big Shot’ Season 2 Premiere, on Disney+, on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

In its first two years, Disney+ sought to replicate some of the sports-related content made for families that has long been a part of its brand. One of those shows, “Big Shot,” is set to return for a second season this week. The series follows a girls’ basketball team coached by a former hot-shot coach played by John Stamos. The second season premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch the “Big Shot” Season 2 Premiere

About the “Big Shot” Season 2 Premiere

“Big Shot” stars John Stamos as Marvyn Korn, once a major Division I basketball coach, Korn is forced by scandal to take a job at an all-girls prep school called Westbrook School for Girls. The first season had Korn having to repeatedly check his ego while eying a path back to big-time sports.

Big Shot

April 16, 2021

After getting ousted from his job in the NCAA for throwing a chair at a referee, a hothead men’s basketball coach Marvyn Korn must take a job at Westbrook School for Girls, a private all-girls high school, in an effort to redeem what’s left of his career and reputation.

In the second season, the school has gone coed, while Maryn tries to get the school on the map by trying to get a game shown on ESPN. Meanwhile, there’s a possibility of loving blooming between the coach and Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig). Other cast members on the show include “Community” veteran Yvette Nicole Brown and Tiana Le.

The show, which debuted on Disney+ back in early 2021, will drop all 10 of its second-season episodes on Oct. 12.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Big Shot” on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

"Big Shot" Season 2 trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.