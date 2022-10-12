How to Watch the ‘Big Shot’ Season 2 Premiere, on Disney+, on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

In its first two years, Disney+ sought to replicate some of the sports-related content made for families that has long been a part of its brand. One of those shows, “Big Shot,” is set to return for a second season this week. The series follows a girls’ basketball team coached by a former hot-shot coach played by John Stamos. The second season premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch the “Big Shot” Season 2 Premiere

About the “Big Shot” Season 2 Premiere

“Big Shot” stars John Stamos as Marvyn Korn, once a major Division I basketball coach, Korn is forced by scandal to take a job at an all-girls prep school called Westbrook School for Girls. The first season had Korn having to repeatedly check his ego while eying a path back to big-time sports.

In the second season, the school has gone coed, while Maryn tries to get the school on the map by trying to get a game shown on ESPN. Meanwhile, there’s a possibility of loving blooming between the coach and Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig). Other cast members on the show include “Community” veteran Yvette Nicole Brown and Tiana Le.

The show, which debuted on Disney+ back in early 2021, will drop all 10 of its second-season episodes on Oct. 12.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Big Shot” on Disney+?

