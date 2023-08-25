How to Watch ‘The Comeback’ Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are the faces of Maverick Entertainment’s latest movie “The Comeback,” which is set to air on Peacock Friday, Aug. 25. The family comedy follows Jeff and Tisa Murray moving back to their hometown of Atlanta after Tisa lands her dream job. However, the move is a bigger deal for Jeff than he lets on, as the family is greeted with family issues, past lovers, and drama. “The Comeback” also stars Cedrick Cooper, Cj Sykes, and Judi Johnson. You can watch The Comeback with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘The Comeback’ Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones

When Tisa Murray lands a drop as a news anchor, she, her husband Jeff, and their daughter move back to their hometown where they deal with past issues head-on. As excited as Tisa is about the move, Jeff is having a hard time facing his past.

When they make the move back to Atlanta, Jeff’s anxiety is through the roof when they move back in with his mother when their home isn’t ready. While there, Tisa and Jeff have to get comfortable with Jeff’s mom’s new boyfriend and an assortment of exes who are happy the pair are back in Atlanta.

Written by J. Carter, the family comedy sees famed actor Taye Diggs in a fun light. Diggs is most known for his roles in “Brown Sugar,” “The Best Man,” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

Can you watch ‘The Comeback’ Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Comeback as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $59.99.

Can you watch ‘The Comeback’ Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Comeback and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Comeback’ Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones?

You can watch The Comeback on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Comeback’ Starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Trailer