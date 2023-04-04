How to Watch ‘The Crossover’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

You can go as far as you want in life, as long as you’ve got family behind you. That’s the poignant, emotional message at the core of “The Crossover,” the new series coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, April 5. Based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander, this is a family-friendly series all about pursuing one’s dreams, and the idea that it’s never too late to reach for your goals. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘The Crossover’ Series Premiere

“The Crossover” is a heartwarming, poignant story about a family of basketball players. The series introduces teen brothers Josh (Jalyn Hall) and Jordan (Amir O’Neil) Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. But the pressures and responsibilities involved with fulfilling what everyone sees as your destiny are numerous, and sometimes stardom isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy (Daveed Diggs), narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own. It’s a story that every family can relate too, whether they are sports stars or simply trying to muddle through a life that is never easy, but always easier with family at your side.

