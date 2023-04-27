How to Watch ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Based on Margareta Magnusson’s best-selling book, a new series “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” is coming to Peacock this week. The show features eight episodes, in which different people are given a unique opportunity. They go on a transformational journey and turn their lives around in many areas. The fresh unscripted series premieres on Thursday, April 27. You can watch The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere
“The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” delves into the practice of Swedish death cleaning, which involves refreshing the home, life, and relationships. The goal is to do this before it’s too late. After all, once someone passes away, their family is left to deal with the clutter in both their homes and their personal lives. By taking the initiative and handling it early, folks find more peace about what their futures hold.
In the series, eight individuals of all different backgrounds are taking on this challenge. To help them out with this daunting mission, a team of experts, known as death cleaners, travel from Sweden to the U.S. The trio is made up of an organizer, a designer, and a psychologist who have what it takes to transform lives for the better.
Each episode documents a fascinating journey as homes are decluttered and redesigned to improve quality of life. As items are physically removed, an emotional weight is lifted too, and people are given a fresh start as they embark on a new chapter of their lives free of clutter.
The series is narrated by Amy Poehler, while Katarina Blöm, Ellinor Engström, and Johan Svenson host.
Can you watch ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere Schedule
All eight episodes of “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” Season 1 drop simultaneously on Thursday, April 27, so you can watch them all back to back if you would prefer.
Can you watch ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere?
You can watch The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere Trailer
-
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: Season 1April 27, 2023
Three Swedes: an Organizer, a Designer, and a Psychologist – known as the Death Cleaners - have come to America to help people face mortality and remind us all the ways we are alive.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.