How to Watch ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning’: Season 1 Premiere

“The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” delves into the practice of Swedish death cleaning, which involves refreshing the home, life, and relationships. The goal is to do this before it’s too late. After all, once someone passes away, their family is left to deal with the clutter in both their homes and their personal lives. By taking the initiative and handling it early, folks find more peace about what their futures hold.

In the series, eight individuals of all different backgrounds are taking on this challenge. To help them out with this daunting mission, a team of experts, known as death cleaners, travel from Sweden to the U.S. The trio is made up of an organizer, a designer, and a psychologist who have what it takes to transform lives for the better.

Each episode documents a fascinating journey as homes are decluttered and redesigned to improve quality of life. As items are physically removed, an emotional weight is lifted too, and people are given a fresh start as they embark on a new chapter of their lives free of clutter.

The series is narrated by Amy Poehler, while Katarina Blöm, Ellinor Engström, and Johan Svenson host.

