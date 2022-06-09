How to Watch the ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

“Girls5eva,” created by Meredith Scardino, wraps up its second season on Peacock this week. It tells the story of a one-hit-wonder girls group from the 90s that gets a second shot at a music career a few decades after they nearly hit it big. The “Girls5eva” Season 2 finale drops on Peacock on Thursday, June 9. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

In Season 2 of the music comedy series, the members of a former one-hit-wonder girl group are hustling to put out another album. Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) have been rediscovered by a rapper. Though they never really took off in the 90s, they’re eager to see if they can actually become pop stars this time around.

However, since they had their one-hit more than two decades ago, their lives have changed drastically. While working on their new album, they’re also juggling their marriages, kids, careers, and much more. Will they be able to handle everything at once and still chase their dreams of becoming musical sensations?

At this time, there is no official news on whether “Girls5eva” will return to Peacock for a third season.

Peacock does offer a free trial, but you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch “Girls5eva.” You can only watch one episode without a premium subscription. By signing up you can access Peacock’s full library of shows and movies, including “Girls5eva.”

