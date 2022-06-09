How to Watch the ‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
“Girls5eva,” created by Meredith Scardino, wraps up its second season on Peacock this week. It tells the story of a one-hit-wonder girls group from the 90s that gets a second shot at a music career a few decades after they nearly hit it big. The “Girls5eva” Season 2 finale drops on Peacock on Thursday, June 9. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.
- When: Thursday, June 9
- TV: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Girls5eva’
In Season 2 of the music comedy series, the members of a former one-hit-wonder girl group are hustling to put out another album. Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Summer (Busy Philipps), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) have been rediscovered by a rapper. Though they never really took off in the 90s, they’re eager to see if they can actually become pop stars this time around.
However, since they had their one-hit more than two decades ago, their lives have changed drastically. While working on their new album, they’re also juggling their marriages, kids, careers, and much more. Will they be able to handle everything at once and still chase their dreams of becoming musical sensations?
At this time, there is no official news on whether “Girls5eva” will return to Peacock for a third season.
Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?
Peacock does offer a free trial, but you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch “Girls5eva.” You can only watch one episode without a premium subscription. By signing up you can access Peacock’s full library of shows and movies, including “Girls5eva.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Girls5eva?’
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.