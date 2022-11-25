 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Your favorite misfit squad of superheroes are back! “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is coming to Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 25. Star Lord, Mantis, Rocket, Groot, Drax, and Nebula are all back, this time on a special holiday quest that’s guaranteed to warm the heart of any fan. But will their mission go according to plan, or will something derail their joyous journey? Watch “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” with a Subscription to Disney+ to find out!

How to Watch ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

About ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

In the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians are determined to help Peter Quill out of his funk. They soon think up the perfect way to lift their leader’s spirits: head back to his home planet of Earth in order to find Quill the perfect Christmas present.

But because the Guardians are who they are, nothing goes quite according to plan. Can the team keep mayhem at bay long enough to get Quill the gift he deserves, or will they devolve into the squabbling and bumbling that so often keeps them from accomplishing even the simplest of goals?

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is directed by James Gunn, who has directed all of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies thus far. This may be one of the final Marvel projects Gunn is involved with, however, as the director is transitioning into his new role as co-head of DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Can You Stream ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ For Free?

Not presently. “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'The Guardians of the Galaxy' Holiday Special

