How to Watch ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The “Ice Age” is back for more Buck Wild adventures. The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up with mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they journey to the Lost World of ferocious dinosaurs. “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday, January 28. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Can You Watch ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ on Disney+ For Free?

Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial. However, you can subscribe for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month) or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

About ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’

The hilarious escapades continue with everyone’s favorite prehistoric mammals. Simon Pegg reprises his role as Buck Wild, rescuing thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie who find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. Together, Buck Wild, Crash, and Eddie must face the terrifying dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World. Manny, Ellie, Sid, Diego, and Scrat will also appear in the film, but only as supporting characters.

On What Devices Can You Watch ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild?’

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” on Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.