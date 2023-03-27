How To Watch the Last MLB Spring Training Games in 2023

If you want to watch the last week of Major League Baseball Spring Training games, there are some important things you need to know. Unlike the regular season, not every game is televised, but there are still ways to stream them. Some games will be broadcast on your team’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), while others will be available on national telecasts such as MLB Network or MLB.TV (which is the league’s out-of-market package).
Our Picks
DIRECTV STREAM
- Bally Sports RSNs
- YES Network
- Marquee Sports Network
- Spectrum SportsNet LA
- MASN
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- ROOT Sports Northwest
fuboTV
- Bally Sports RSNs
- NBC Sports RSNs
- SNY
- Marquee Sports Network
- AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- ROOT Sports Northwest
How to Stream Your In-Market Spring Training Team
If you’re a fan of teams on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, or MASN, your options are limited. YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV no longer carry those networks, but services like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV do.
There are five major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming, and they allow you to watch games live on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web. They’re a great option for fans who want to watch local, in-market games on their RSN, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)
|≥ $99.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|MLB Network
|≥ $99.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
|-
Remaining Spring Training Schedule and Channels
|Date/Time
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Channels
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT
|Baltimore Orioles
|St. Louis Cardinals
|MASN
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT
|Minnesota Twins
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT
|Atlanta Braves
|Boston Red Sox
|Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT
|New York Yankees
|Tampa Bay Rays
|YES Network
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:07 PM EDT
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Philadelphia Phillies
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 3:10 PM EDT
|Seattle Mariners
|San Diego Padres
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 4:05 PM EDT
|Chicago Cubs
|Chicago White Sox
|Marquee Sports Network
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 4:10 PM EDT
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Colorado Rockies
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 8:05 PM EDT
|Texas Rangers
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Extra
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 8:10 PM EDT
|Sugar Land Space Cowboys
|Houston Astros
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 9:07 PM EDT
|Los Angeles Angels
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Spectrum SportsNet LA, KCOP
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 9:40 PM EDT
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Cleveland Guardians
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 9:45 PM EDT
|San Francisco Giants
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 12:05 PM EDT
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Toronto Blue Jays
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 12:05 PM EDT
|Washington Nationals
|New York Yankees
|MASN
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 1:05 PM EDT
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Minnesota Twins
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 1:05 PM EDT
|Boston Red Sox
|Atlanta Braves
|NESN
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 2:05 PM EDT
|Texas Rangers
|Kansas City Royals
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 3:00 PM EDT
|Colorado Rockies
|Milwaukee Brewers
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 3:05 PM EDT
|Chicago Cubs
|Chicago White Sox
|Marquee Sports Network
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 3:40 PM EDT
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 8:10 PM EDT
|Houston Astros
|Sugar Land Space Cowboys
|No Channel Specified
|Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 9:07 PM EDT
|Los Angeles Angels
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket
For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a five-day free trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams. Or you can go with fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial and offers 1,000 hours of DVR and three at-home streams.
DIRECTV STREAM the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market. And, actually, they carry every team besides the Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia)… which is a long-term dispute and too much to go into in this Spring Training streaming guide.
How to Stream Your MLB Team Out of Market
If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers its out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $139.99 to watch every team — which includes almost 300 Spring Training games. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.
Unlike during the regular season, Spring Training games have no local blackouts, which means that local telecasts on your RSN will be able to be streamed.
If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you can subscribe to MLB.TV on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The added benefit is that you can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.