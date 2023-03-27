How To Watch the Last MLB Spring Training Games in 2023

If you want to watch the last week of Major League Baseball Spring Training games, there are some important things you need to know. Unlike the regular season, not every game is televised, but there are still ways to stream them. Some games will be broadcast on your team’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), while others will be available on national telecasts such as MLB Network or MLB.TV (which is the league’s out-of-market package).

If you’re a fan of teams on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, or MASN, your options are limited. YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV no longer carry those networks, but services like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV do.

There are five major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming, and they allow you to watch games live on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web. They’re a great option for fans who want to watch local, in-market games on their RSN, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a five-day free trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams. Or you can go with fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial and offers 1,000 hours of DVR and three at-home streams.

DIRECTV STREAM the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market. And, actually, they carry every team besides the Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia)… which is a long-term dispute and too much to go into in this Spring Training streaming guide.

How to Stream Your MLB Team Out of Market

How to Stream Your MLB Team Out of Market

If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers its out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $139.99 to watch every team — which includes almost 300 Spring Training games. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.

Unlike during the regular season, Spring Training games have no local blackouts, which means that local telecasts on your RSN will be able to be streamed.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you can subscribe to MLB.TV on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The added benefit is that you can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.