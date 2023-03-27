 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How To Watch the Last MLB Spring Training Games in 2023

Mike Nelson

If you want to watch the last week of Major League Baseball Spring Training games, there are some important things you need to know. Unlike the regular season, not every game is televised, but there are still ways to stream them. Some games will be broadcast on your team’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), while others will be available on national telecasts such as MLB Network or MLB.TV (which is the league’s out-of-market package).

Our Picks

DIRECTV STREAM

  • Bally Sports RSNs
  • YES Network
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • Spectrum SportsNet LA
  • MASN
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest

fuboTV

  • Bally Sports RSNs
  • NBC Sports RSNs
  • SNY
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest

How to Stream Your In-Market Spring Training Team

If you’re a fan of teams on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, or MASN, your options are limited. YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV no longer carry those networks, but services like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV do.

There are five major streaming providers that offer live TV streaming, and they allow you to watch games live on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web. They’re a great option for fans who want to watch local, in-market games on their RSN, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $40 $40 $72.99
Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) ≥ $99.99 - -
ESPN -
MLB Network ≥ $99.99 ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

Remaining Spring Training Schedule and Channels

Date/Time Home Team Away Team Channels
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT Baltimore Orioles St. Louis Cardinals MASN
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT Minnesota Twins Pittsburgh Pirates Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT Atlanta Braves Boston Red Sox Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:05 PM EDT New York Yankees Tampa Bay Rays YES Network
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 1:07 PM EDT Toronto Blue Jays Philadelphia Phillies No Channel Specified
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 3:10 PM EDT Seattle Mariners San Diego Padres No Channel Specified
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 4:05 PM EDT Chicago Cubs Chicago White Sox Marquee Sports Network
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 4:10 PM EDT Milwaukee Brewers Colorado Rockies No Channel Specified
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 8:05 PM EDT Texas Rangers Kansas City Royals Bally Sports Extra
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 8:10 PM EDT Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros No Channel Specified
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 9:07 PM EDT Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers Spectrum SportsNet LA, KCOP
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 9:40 PM EDT Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland Guardians No Channel Specified
Mar 27, 2023 (Mon) • 9:45 PM EDT San Francisco Giants Oakland Athletics NBC Sports Bay Area
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 12:05 PM EDT Philadelphia Phillies Toronto Blue Jays No Channel Specified
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 12:05 PM EDT Washington Nationals New York Yankees MASN
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 1:05 PM EDT Pittsburgh Pirates Minnesota Twins AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 1:05 PM EDT Boston Red Sox Atlanta Braves NESN
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 2:05 PM EDT Texas Rangers Kansas City Royals No Channel Specified
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 3:00 PM EDT Colorado Rockies Milwaukee Brewers AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 3:05 PM EDT Chicago Cubs Chicago White Sox Marquee Sports Network
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 3:40 PM EDT Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland Guardians Bally Sports Great Lakes, SportsTime Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 8:10 PM EDT Houston Astros Sugar Land Space Cowboys No Channel Specified
Mar 28, 2023 (Tue) • 9:07 PM EDT Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a five-day free trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams. Or you can go with fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial and offers 1,000 hours of DVR and three at-home streams.

DIRECTV STREAM the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market. And, actually, they carry every team besides the Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia)… which is a long-term dispute and too much to go into in this Spring Training streaming guide.

How to Stream Your MLB Team Out of Market

If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers its out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $139.99 to watch every team — which includes almost 300 Spring Training games. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.

Unlike during the regular season, Spring Training games have no local blackouts, which means that local telecasts on your RSN will be able to be streamed.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you can subscribe to MLB.TV on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The added benefit is that you can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.