How to Watch ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to rock out with the Electric Mayhem Band in the latest Muppets series. “The Muppets Mayhem” tells the story of the band as they go on a journey to record their very first studio album, with the help of a young music exec played by Lily Singh and some popular friends like Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, and more. Season 1 of “The Muppets Mayhem” premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, May 10. You can watch The Muppets Mayhem with a subscription to Disney+ ..

About ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere

“The Muppets Mayhem” follows The Electric Mayhem Band you know and love, featuring Dr. Teeth on the keyboard, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on bass, Janice on lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet - as they finally try to record their first studio album. Alongside them is a young music executive named Nora Singh, who will help guide the old-school Muppet band through the current-day music scene.

As with most Muppets shows, “The Muppets Mayhem” will feature an exciting roster of guest stars, including:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D’Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd

Can you watch ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Muppets Mayhem as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere Schedule

All 10 episodes of Season 1 of “The Muppets Mayhem” will be available to stream on May 10.

Can you watch ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download The Muppets Mayhem and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere Trailer