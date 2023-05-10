How to Watch ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Get ready to rock out with the Electric Mayhem Band in the latest Muppets series. “The Muppets Mayhem” tells the story of the band as they go on a journey to record their very first studio album, with the help of a young music exec played by Lily Singh and some popular friends like Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, and more. Season 1 of “The Muppets Mayhem” premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, May 10. You can watch The Muppets Mayhem with a subscription to Disney+..
About ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere
“The Muppets Mayhem” follows The Electric Mayhem Band you know and love, featuring Dr. Teeth on the keyboard, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on bass, Janice on lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet - as they finally try to record their first studio album. Alongside them is a young music executive named Nora Singh, who will help guide the old-school Muppet band through the current-day music scene.
As with most Muppets shows, “The Muppets Mayhem” will feature an exciting roster of guest stars, including:
- Paula Abdul
- Steve Aoki
- David Bizarro
- Rachel Bloom
- Nicole Byer
- Sofia Carson
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Tommy Chong
- Billy Corgan
- Stephanie D’Abruzzo
- deadmau5
- Desiigner
- Colton Dunn
- Morgan Freeman
- Susanna Hoffs
- James Hong
- Jennifer Irwin
- Karamo
- Kesha
- Tommy Lee
- Lil Nas X
- Riki Lindhome
- Cheech Marin
- Ziggy Marley
- Jack McBrayer
- Arden Myrin
- Nico Santos
- Kristen Schaal
- Ben Schwartz
- Ryan Seacrest
- Kevin Smith
- Chris Stapleton
- Danny Trejo
- Joe Lo Truglio
- “Weird Al” Yankovic
- Cedric Yarbrough
- Zedd
Can you watch ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Muppets Mayhem as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere Schedule
All 10 episodes of Season 1 of “The Muppets Mayhem” will be available to stream on May 10.
Can you watch ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download The Muppets Mayhem and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere?
You can watch The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Series Premiere Trailer
The Muppets MayhemMay 10, 2023
The Electric Mayhem Band goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.
