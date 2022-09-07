How to Watch the NFL on PS5 - Use Your PlayStation to See Football Live

If you’re a football fan with a PlayStation 5, you can watch NFL games on the console. You’ll just need to download the necessary apps. Follow along and we’ll show you all your options.

Select All Apps from your media home.

from your media home. Choose the app you want to download. Select Download .

. Your media home contains your recently used media apps. A maximum of 11 apps are displayed. To find all your apps, select App Library.

Most Thursday games will be on Amazon Prime Video.

You can download the Prime Video app on the PS5. The Prime Video app is also available for PS4 and PS3.

Sunday day games air on CBS and Fox. Many fans prefer the commercial-free whip-around coverage of NFL RedZone. Sunday Night Football is always on NBC.

To see all of those channels, you should have a live TV streaming service.

Of the services that offer these channels, only Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV are the only apps available on PS5. You may as well grab Hulu Live TV, since that also gives you free Disney+ and ESPN+. (You’ll be able to watch Hulu Live TV, Hulu on demand, Disney+, and ESPN+ on your PlayStation 5.)

If you subscribe to Paramount+, you can have access to any games airing on your local CBS affiliate, but Paramount+ is not compatible with PlayStation 5. The workaround is to download Amazon Prime Video and subscribe to Paramount+ as a Prime Video channel - that will let you watch your local CBS station on a PS5.

To watch Sunday Night Football on your PS5, you can watch NBC via Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, or you can watch the games on Peacock (available on PS5)

To watch Monday Night Football in 2022, you’ll need ABC and ESPN. ESPN will carry all the games except one: the Sept. 19 Vikings at Eagles game will only be on ABC. Four games will be simulcast on both channels.

Again, Hulu Live TV probably makes the most sense for PS5 owners, though you could also use YouTube TV.

If you’d like to watch the 10 ManningCast games, you’ll need ESPN2, though four of those games will be shown on ESPN+.

Does NFL+ Work on PS5?

No. NFL+ does not work on PS5. That service only allows users to watch live games on mobile devices.

Can You Watch NFL Sunday Ticket on PS5?

Yes, you can watch all out-of-market games via NFL Sunday Ticket with your PS5, but you need to be a college student or someone living in an apartment or condo that cannot get a DirecTV Satellite signal. If you meet the eligibility requirements, you can pick up Sunday Ticket for $73.49/month or $99/month.

Summary

If you own a PlayStation 5, you’ll get maximum football if you subscribe to Hulu Live TV and Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video gives you most Thursday games, while the Hulu Live TV package gives you everything on Sundays and Mondays, including the two very random games exclusive to ABC and ESPN+.