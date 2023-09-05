ESPN Announces ‘ManningCast’ Schedule for 2023 Season; Multiple ESPN+ Simulcasts Included, Games on NFL+

The NFL season is nearly here, and that means that the ManningCast is almost back too! That’s the informal name used for the “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” alternate telecast of “MNF” games which will return for another season on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

“MNF with Peyton and Eli” features the two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks providing expert analysis and witty remarks about the game action on the field, as well as about their own careers, and even each other’s outfits. They’ll be joined by special guests each week, and this year’s ManningCasts will introduce a new 3-D technology that Peyton will be able to utilize throughout the broadcast.

Fans will be able to enjoy the ManningCast 10 times this season, beginning with the first “Monday Night Football” contest of the season featuring Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Other star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert will appear on “MNF” during ManningCast games, giving fans the chance to hear Peyton and Eli discuss some of the league’s top talents.

In addition to ESPN2 and ESPN+, “MNF with Peyton and Eli” will be available to stream for users with NFL+ subscriptions. NFL+ offers subscribers the chance to stream live nationally broadcast NFL games via their mobile devices, and the “MNF with Peyton and Eli” alternate broadcast will also be accessible on the app.

What is the 2023 ManningCast Schedule?

There are 10 total games that will receive the “MNF with Peyton and Eli” treatment this season, including a playoff contest during wild card weekend. Peyton and Eli’s former teams — the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, respectively — will also appear, giving fans the chance to hear their unique takes on the teams they consider their own.