ESPN Announces ‘ManningCast’ Schedule for 2023 Season; Multiple ESPN+ Simulcasts Included, Games on NFL+
The NFL season is nearly here, and that means that the ManningCast is almost back too! That’s the informal name used for the “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” alternate telecast of “MNF” games which will return for another season on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
“MNF with Peyton and Eli” features the two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks providing expert analysis and witty remarks about the game action on the field, as well as about their own careers, and even each other’s outfits. They’ll be joined by special guests each week, and this year’s ManningCasts will introduce a new 3-D technology that Peyton will be able to utilize throughout the broadcast.
Fans will be able to enjoy the ManningCast 10 times this season, beginning with the first “Monday Night Football” contest of the season featuring Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Other star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert will appear on “MNF” during ManningCast games, giving fans the chance to hear Peyton and Eli discuss some of the league’s top talents.
In addition to ESPN2 and ESPN+, “MNF with Peyton and Eli” will be available to stream for users with NFL+ subscriptions. NFL+ offers subscribers the chance to stream live nationally broadcast NFL games via their mobile devices, and the “MNF with Peyton and Eli” alternate broadcast will also be accessible on the app.
What is the 2023 ManningCast Schedule?
There are 10 total games that will receive the “MNF with Peyton and Eli” treatment this season, including a playoff contest during wild card weekend. Peyton and Eli’s former teams — the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, respectively — will also appear, giving fans the chance to hear their unique takes on the teams they consider their own.
|NFL WEEK
|DATE
|MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME
|NETWORK
|1
|Sept. 11
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|4
|Oct. 2
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
|ESPN2
|5
|Oct. 9
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
|ESPN2
|7
|Oct. 23
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
|ESPN2
|9
|Nov. 6
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|ESPN2
|10
|Nov. 13
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|ESPN2
|11
|Nov. 20
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|13
|Dec. 4
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|ESPN2
|15
|Dec. 18
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|ESPN2
|Wildcard
|Jan. 15
|TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN+
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.