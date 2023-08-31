How to Watch ‘The Pact’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

How well do you know your family? That’s the question at the heart of “ The Pact ” Season 2, which debuts on AMC+ on Thursday, Aug. 31. This season features a completely new storyline from the first batch of episodes, along with a mostly new cast. It centers on a group of siblings who are trying to move past the death of their brother Liam, when a mysterious stranger comes to town professing a connection with the family. Soon, it becomes clear their mother is hiding something. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About 'The Pact' Season 2 Premiere

In Season 2, social worker Christine (BAFTA-winner Rakie Ayola, who appeared in the first season but is playing an entirely different character in this batch of episodes) and her adult children, Will (Lloyd Everitt), Jamie (Aaron Anthony) and Megan (Mali Ann Rees), are trying to move on after the tragic death of their brother Liam. As Megan’s wedding approaches, their lives are turned upside down when a stranger, Connor (Jordan Wilks), arrives in town claiming an extraordinary connection.

There is much debate over whether to meet this stranger and loyalties are tested even before a decision is made. But ultimately, the siblings meet the man who claims to share their DNA, a strange loner from out of town and the spitting image of their long-dead brother Liam. As Christine realizes her hold over her family is under threat, she seeks to keep Connor at bay, denying his claims. But it’s clear to Connor that Christine is keeping a dark secret, and he’s determined to uncover the truth.

