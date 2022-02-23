How to Watch ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android
Penny Proud and her family returns with a new series called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 23. You can stream with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
- When: Wednesday, February 23
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
“The Proud Family” originally debuted in 2001, ending prematurely in 2005 after only two seasons. The show centered on the life of fourteen-year-old Penny Proud as she navigates the awkward stages of being a tween and dreaded junior high drama. The acclaimed series also follows the adventures and misadventures of her Proud Family as they go through life with hilarity and heart.
The new series will serve as a continuation of that story, with Penny a little bit older, a little bit wiser, and the rest of the Proud family as quirky as ever. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor and bullying social media influencers. Along with Penny’s lifelong friends Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey, and Michael, there will be new kids as well such as Maya and KG, who are the first in Smithville to have two dads.
While you’re at it, the original series is currently available to stream, so you can revisit it before you watch the sequel series.
Cast
- Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud
- Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud
- Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud
- JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama
- Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby
- Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones
- Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez
- Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer
- Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis ‘KG’ Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Asante Blackk as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brown
- EJ Johnson as Michael Collins
- Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez
- Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez
- Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi
- Marcus T. Paulk as Myron Lewinski
- Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Follow the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring a new career for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.