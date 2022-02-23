How to Watch ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Penny Proud and her family returns with a new series called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 23. You can stream with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

When: Wednesday, February 23

TV: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

“The Proud Family” originally debuted in 2001, ending prematurely in 2005 after only two seasons. The show centered on the life of fourteen-year-old Penny Proud as she navigates the awkward stages of being a tween and dreaded junior high drama. The acclaimed series also follows the adventures and misadventures of her Proud Family as they go through life with hilarity and heart.

The new series will serve as a continuation of that story, with Penny a little bit older, a little bit wiser, and the rest of the Proud family as quirky as ever. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor and bullying social media influencers. Along with Penny’s lifelong friends Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey, and Michael, there will be new kids as well such as Maya and KG, who are the first in Smithville to have two dads.

While you’re at it, the original series is currently available to stream, so you can revisit it before you watch the sequel series.

Cast

Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud

Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud

Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud

JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama

Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby

Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones

Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez

Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer

Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins

Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins

Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins

Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Francis ‘KG’ Leibowitz-Jenkins

Asante Blackk as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brown

EJ Johnson as Michael Collins

Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez

Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez

Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi

Marcus T. Paulk as Myron Lewinski

Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross

