How to Watch the Rap, Drill Music Series ‘Jungle’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV or Mobile

A stylish new show about music, dance, and other artistic endeavors in contemporary London debuts on Prime Video this week. “Jungle” moves to the beat of rap and drill music and features a number of real-life musicians who populate the city’s artistic community. The new six-episode series will make its debut on Friday, Sept. 30 on Prime Video, and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the “Jungle” Premiere

About the “Jungle” Premiere

Deeply immersed in the often-misunderstood world of rap and drill music, “Jungle” is built around what’s described as “rhythmic storytelling,” meant to mimic the music itself. The plot of the series follows a group of young people in modern-day London, each of whom is facing an individual struggle of their own.

The cast, several of whom are actual musicians, includes Nadia A’Rubea, Amaria BB, Ezra Elliott, Jordan McCann, Unknown T, Tinie Tempah, Big Narstie, Dizzee Rascal, Rimzee, IAMDDB, BandoKay, J Fado, K Koke, Skengdo, AM, Poundz, M24, Jaykae, and Double Lz. Created by music video director Chas Appeti and music manager Junior Okoli, from Nothing Lost, the series was first ordered by Prime Video back in the summer of 2020.

The series offers both a visual style and a feel, one combining music and dialogue, unlike any other show currently on TV. It’s the first major series to debut on Prime Video since “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” arrived at the start of September.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Jungle” on Prime Video?

