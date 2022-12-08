How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 5 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Some of your favorite ladies of the “Real Housewives” franchise return for another exciting season in the “Sunshine State.” Prepare for higher temps and hotter drama than ever before when “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 5 premieres exclusively on Bravo’s streaming home, Peacock, this week. The new season kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first four episodes dropping simultaneously. It’s available to stream with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

When: Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 8 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

This season is sure to be an intense one with new alliances and loyalty issues on the horizon. There have been several big changes in the women’s lives and these factors will play a role in how this season goes. From long-term relationship problems to navigating uncharted waters with their children, the ladies have their hands full. A couple of the Housewives are single now and have the chance to make the most of Miami’s nightlife. Peacock teased that “The Real Housewives of Miami” are “still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.”

Season 5 follows Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton are also returning for another fun season as the “friends of the Housewives.”

“The Real Housewives of Miami” started out on Bravo beginning in 2011 but only ran for three seasons. Last year, it was rebooted and debuted exclusively as a Peacock Original. Most of the Housewives from the first seasons returned to the show once it moved to Peacock, though Joanna Krupa and Lea Black opted out.

Can You Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock does not offer a free trial. To watch “The Real Housewives of Miami” and other Peacock original series, you will have to sign up for a paid subscription.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.