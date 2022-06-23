 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Clzub’ Premiere on AppleTV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

This week, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” premieres on Peacock. After a successful first season of the ladies hitting the road, the series is back with a surprise. This season, eight of your favorite ex-housewives are making their return to the franchise! Don’t miss the three-episode premiere on Thursday, June 23 only on Peacock. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’

About ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’

Former “Real Housewives” stars from all over the country will enjoy a fun getaway to Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Mass. Viewers can enjoy catching up with the ladies who have left the franchise.

It wouldn’t be a “Real Housewives” spin-off without a luxurious vacation, glamorous fashion choices, and plenty of catty fights along the way. Who knows what else might be in store at the Bluestone Manor?

The following ex-wives will be a part of this exciting trip:

Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, so you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium to watch “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.” Signing up for a subscription will give you access to a variety of shows and movies.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club?’

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

    It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including Bel-Air, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

    The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

Watch a Preview of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club'

