How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Clzub’ Premiere on AppleTV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This week, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” premieres on Peacock. After a successful first season of the ladies hitting the road, the series is back with a surprise. This season, eight of your favorite ex-housewives are making their return to the franchise! Don’t miss the three-episode premiere on Thursday, June 23 only on Peacock. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’

When: Thursday, June 23

Thursday, June 23

Peacock

About ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’

Former “Real Housewives” stars from all over the country will enjoy a fun getaway to Dorinda Medley’s Bluestone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Mass. Viewers can enjoy catching up with the ladies who have left the franchise.

It wouldn’t be a “Real Housewives” spin-off without a luxurious vacation, glamorous fashion choices, and plenty of catty fights along the way. Who knows what else might be in store at the Bluestone Manor?

The following ex-wives will be a part of this exciting trip:

