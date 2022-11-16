How to Watch ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Christmas has come early this year! The new Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses,” based on the hit series of 1990s films starring Tim Allen, will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Scott Calvin has spent decades wearing the Santa suit, but while he’s been away, his family has grown up without him. The demands of being Kris Kringle are not lightly put aside, but Scott needs to plan for the next phase of his life, and for the next Santa. You can watch the first season of “The Santa Clauses” starting Wednesday, Nov. 14 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Santa Clauses’

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Scott’s children are nearing adulthood now, and they need him more than ever before.

Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband. But who else in the world could possibly handle all the responsibilities involved in picking up the reigns of Santa’s flying sleigh?

The series stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

Can You Stream ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Premiere For Free?

Sadly, no. The series is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Santa Clauses’ on Disney+?

