How to Watch ‘The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

A new “Simpsons” short arrives on Disney+ this week. Oscar-winning sister and brother duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell guest star on this mini-episode. “The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa” makes its exclusive Disney+ debut on Friday, April 22. You can watch with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa’

When: Friday, April 22

Friday, April 22 TV: Disney+

Disney+

About ‘The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa’

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie Simpson cross paths with famed musicians and siblings, Billie and Finneas. The story begins with Lisa trying to find a quiet place where she can practice playing the saxophone. Along the way, her talents are discovered by Billie. The Oscar-winning musician then asks Lisa to join her at her studio for a jam session. The short follows Lisa as she experiences a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This is the fourth Disney+ short based on “The Simpsons” series. The other short titles include “Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” “The Good, The Bart, And The Loki,” and “The Simpsons in Plusaversary.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Simpsons: When Billie Met Lisa’ on Disney+?

