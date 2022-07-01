How to Watch ‘The Terminal List’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Step into a world of military mystery and intrigue as Chris Pratt tries to learn the truth in the Prime Video original series “The Terminal List.” After his platoon is ambushed on a covert mission, a Navy SEAL tries to deal with his trauma and discovers there’s a deeper conspiracy at work. As he begins to fill out the titular terminal list, the soldier learns it’s much easier to track down his enemies than trust in his friends. Catch all of the action when the eight-episode series drops on Friday, June 1 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Terminal List’

About ‘The Terminal List’

James Reese (Pratt, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Tomorrow War”) watched his entire platoon fall during a crucial covert operation. Returning home, Reese is not only confronted by the memories of the past but also by official questioning that blames him for the disaster. As new clues come to light, Reese decides to address the situation in the only way that he knows how: By using his skills as a Navy SEAL to protect those he loves. Going on the run, Reese is helped by a soldier-turned-CIA operative as he hunts down a reporter who may prove to be more of an enemy than an ally.

The show is based on the hit James Reese novels by Jack Carr with additional casting including Constance Wu (““Crazy Rich Asians”), Taylor Kitsch (““True Detective”), Jeanne Tripplehorn (““Sliding Doors””) and Jai Courtney (““The Suicide Squad””). “The Terminal List” is produced by Pratt and John Schumacher via Invisible Productions alongside series director Antoine Fuqua (“The Equalizer” franchise) and Carr acting as executive producer. All eight episodes will premiere on Friday, July 1 by way of the Prime Video platform worldwide.

Can You Stream ‘The Terminal List’ for Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Terminal List’ on Prime Video?

