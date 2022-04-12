How to Watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ Series Finale Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
NBC’s limited series,“The Thing About Pam” had a short six-episode run, but it captured viewers’ attention. Now, the story is coming to a close this week. Don’t miss the finale on Tuesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET. The final episode will be available to stream on Peacock and Hulu beginning on Wednesday, April 13. You can watch the finale live on NBC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch ‘The Thing About Pam’ Series Finale
- When: Tuesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
You can also watch the next day with a 30-day free trial to Hulu or a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘The Thing About Pam’
The miniseries tells the dramatized, true crime story of Pamela Hupp (Renée Zellweger). After Pam’s friend, Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) is murdered, her husband Russ (Glenn Fleshler) is arrested. However, this case isn’t that straightforward. Pam is the last person who saw Betsy before she was stabbed to death, so she’s interviewed by the police and when she gives the authorities suspicious details, the story gets complicated.
In the sixth and final episode, Pam attempts to get out of the major trouble she’s found herself in after spinning a web of lies. The synopsis for the episode notes that the season concludes with justice and redemption. Does this mean that Pam will be arrested, or will her attempts to extricate herself be successful?
Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer also star in the series.
Based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he did not kill her. His conviction later was overturned, but the brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.
How to Stream ‘The Thing About Pam’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Thing About Pam” series finale on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
