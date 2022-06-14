 Skip to Content
How to Watch the UEFA Nations League: England vs. Hungary on June 14, 2022 Live Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

fuboTV’s latest UEFA Nations League match commences this Tuesday, June 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET, as England takes on Hungary. This match is one of 60 UEFA Nations League matches airing exclusively on fuboTV. You can watch the match with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the UEFA Nations League: England vs. Italy

The game is also available to non-FuboTV subscribers via pay-per-view.

About UEFA Nations League on fuboTV

fuboTV’s exclusive UEFA Nations League coverage will stream live on Fubo Sports Network, which is available as part of FuboTV’s base plan of 100+ sports, news, and entertainment channels. Select UEFA Nations League matches will stream live on Fubo Sports Network through its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, and XUMO.

fuboTV’s exclusive English language streams of four UEFA Nations League matches — all featuring England — will be available to customers via pay-per-view on DIRECTV, DISH, and all major cable companies via iN Demand. Contact your cable provider for more details.

UEFA Nations League: Every goal from matchday three | FOX SOCCER

