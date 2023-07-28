 Skip to Content
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly Disney+

How to Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The final installment of “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” premieres this week, and it’s sure to be a fun one! Since the series debuted in 2020, two dozen shorts and several specials have filled the Disney+ library. The series follows the original six beloved Disney characters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, and Goofy, on exciting adventures. On Friday, July 28, the 25th episode, “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly” premieres exclusively on Disney+. You can watch The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’

About ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly” follows Mickey Mouse as he sits back and watches his old home videos. However, it doesn’t go as planned and he finds himself in a bit of trouble. While enjoying a blast from the past, he ends up releasing the “Steamboat Willie” Mickeys. Once hundreds of these classic Mickeys make their way off of the film reel, they go absolutely wild. Thanks to their cartoon antics, they are bound to cause trouble in town. So, Mickey and his pals must act quickly to catch them and put an end to the madness. Will they be able to stop the Steamboat Sillies before things go too far?

For the past several years, the animated series has provided viewers of all ages with lots of laughs. Throughout its 25 episodes, the series has brought viewers along as Mickey and his crew have journeyed to new locations and various time periods. “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” shows some of the gang’s biggest adventures and reveals what can happen with just a little bit of Disney magic.

Can you watch ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’ for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’ offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’?

You can watch The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’ Trailer

  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly

    July 28, 2023

    Mickey Mouse and his friends must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town.

    Disney+

    Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”

    Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.

    The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).

    If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.

    The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

    The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.

    You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

    Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($13 savings).

