How to Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly” follows Mickey Mouse as he sits back and watches his old home videos. However, it doesn’t go as planned and he finds himself in a bit of trouble. While enjoying a blast from the past, he ends up releasing the “Steamboat Willie” Mickeys. Once hundreds of these classic Mickeys make their way off of the film reel, they go absolutely wild. Thanks to their cartoon antics, they are bound to cause trouble in town. So, Mickey and his pals must act quickly to catch them and put an end to the madness. Will they be able to stop the Steamboat Sillies before things go too far?

For the past several years, the animated series has provided viewers of all ages with lots of laughs. Throughout its 25 episodes, the series has brought viewers along as Mickey and his crew have journeyed to new locations and various time periods. “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” shows some of the gang’s biggest adventures and reveals what can happen with just a little bit of Disney magic.

