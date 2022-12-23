How to Watch ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’ Live Without Cable

Get ready to say goodbye to 2022 in style! Argentinian pop star Martina “Tini” Stoessel is treating fans to a concert on Friday, Dec. 23 from Buenos Aires. Don’t worry if you can’t make it to Argentina by then, because the concert will be streamed live on Disney+! Tini is one of the hottest new artists in the world, and her fans won’t want to miss a second of this amazing live event. You can watch “Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year” exclusively with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’

When: Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+

About ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’

2023 is almost upon us, and that means saying goodbye to all the memories (good and bad) of 2022. Tini is the perfect artist to help celebrate the old year, while bringing the new one in with a bang! Since the debut of her first album in 2016, Tini has amassed more than 34 million followers and over 4 billion combined audio and video streams making her one of the most important and influential global phenomena in the music scene.

In 2020, Tini was Billboard’s “Argentine Artist of the Year” and Spotify’s “#1 Female Argentine Artist”. She toured Europe and Latin America with her “Quiero Volver” tour in 2019 and 2020, which included nine sold-out concerts at the Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires. Tini also co-coached Alejandro Sanz in the 2020 season of “The Voice Spain.” On her latest album “TINI TINI TINI,” she co-wrote all the songs with the support of renowned producers and singer/songwriters Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. The “TINI Tour 2022” became Tini’s biggest and most impressive tour in Argentina and took the show to different arenas in Latin America and Spain. Tini has become one of TikTok’s most important music phenomena, where her recent releases are still trending, among them “La Loto,” “Miénteme,” “Bar,” “Fantasi” and “La Triple T.”

Can You Stream ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’ For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Tini Tour 2022: Farewell of the Year’ on Disney+?

