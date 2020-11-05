How to Watch TNF: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Live For Free Without Cable

On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST, the San Francisco 49ers face the Green Bay Packers from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network and Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App. If you want to stream on just your mobile device, you can watch for free on the Yahoo Sports! or NFL App.

The 49ers (4-4) will be without starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle due to injury. The Packers (5-2), who lost to San Francisco in the NFC title game last season, will look for another great week for Aaron Rodgers and his favorite target Davante Adams.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.