How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Cubs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs (55-74, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (69-58, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 3.15 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -219, Cubs +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to stop their three-game skid with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 69-58 record overall and a 37-28 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .426.

Chicago is 55-74 overall and 27-36 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 doubles and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 20 home runs while slugging .463. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)