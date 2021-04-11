How to Watch Blue Jays vs. LA Angels on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West

The Blue Jays are looking to end a four game skid — after dropping the first two games of a four game set to the Angels.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, formerly Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket – this is your only option to stream Angels games all year long.

Alex Cobb of the Angels will face Tanner Roark of Toronto. The Angels took the first two games against Toronto, but the Blue Jays routed the Angels last night.

