How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Marcus Semien is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Toronto readies to play Philadelphia. Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Steven Matz (5-2, 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts).

The Blue Jays are 7-4 in home games in 2020. Toronto has hit 51 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Semien leads them with eight while slugging .472 with 13 extra-base hits.

The Phillies are 7-12 on the road. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .414.