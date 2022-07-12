How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Phillies in first of 2-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (46-41, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-42, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Bellatti (1-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (6-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a two-game series.

Toronto has a 45-42 record overall and a 25-18 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 22-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 46-41 record overall and a 22-20 record on the road. The Phillies have gone 29-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 home runs, 37 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .266 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 40 extra base hits (12 doubles and 28 home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 1-9, .251 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (finger), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)