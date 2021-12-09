How to Watch ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
If you’ve ever wondered what a tiny Troll K-Pop girl group looks and sounds like then you’re in luck. Season 5 of “Trolls: TrollsTopia” will premiere on Thursday, December 9 and feature all the silly, dancing Trolls that we have come to love. You can watch with a subscription to Hulu or on Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’ Season 5 Premiere
- When: Thursday, December 9
- Stream: Watch with a free trial of Hulu or a subscription to Peacock
About ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’
Branch (Skylar Astin), Techno Troll DJ, Poppy (Amanda Leighton), and all the other talented Trolls will welcome new adventures in the new season of “TrollsTopia.” In addition to going on a mission with a K-Pop girl group, Holly Darlin’ (Megan Hilty) and Val will meet a Bergen for the first time, and Synth and Minuet (Jeanine Mason) get to take a ride down the “Tunnel of Friendship.”
Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the animated streaming television series is based on the musical films starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, “Trolls,” the sequel “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” and “Trolls World Tour,” as well as other holiday-related specials. The series was first named “Beat Goes On!” but after moving to Hulu, switched to the title “TrollsTopia.” The series premiered on Hulu and Peacock on November 19, 2020. The streaming services will split the show’s rights, so you are able to stream it on both.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu & Peacock?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $64.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.