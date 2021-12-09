How to Watch ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’ve ever wondered what a tiny Troll K-Pop girl group looks and sounds like then you’re in luck. Season 5 of “Trolls: TrollsTopia” will premiere on Thursday, December 9 and feature all the silly, dancing Trolls that we have come to love. You can watch with a subscription to Hulu or on Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Thursday, December 9

Stream: Watch with a free trial of Hulu or a subscription to Peacock

About ‘Trolls: TrollsTopia’

Branch (Skylar Astin), Techno Troll DJ, Poppy (Amanda Leighton), and all the other talented Trolls will welcome new adventures in the new season of “TrollsTopia.” In addition to going on a mission with a K-Pop girl group, Holly Darlin’ (Megan Hilty) and Val will meet a Bergen for the first time, and Synth and Minuet (Jeanine Mason) get to take a ride down the “Tunnel of Friendship.”

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the animated streaming television series is based on the musical films starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, “Trolls,” the sequel “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” and “Trolls World Tour,” as well as other holiday-related specials. The series was first named “Beat Goes On!” but after moving to Hulu, switched to the title “TrollsTopia.” The series premiered on Hulu and Peacock on November 19, 2020. The streaming services will split the show’s rights, so you are able to stream it on both.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu & Peacock?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.