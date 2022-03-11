How to Watch ‘Turning Red’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android
Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” is a touching coming-of-age tale about a young girl who turns into a giant red panda anytime she gets emotional that comes to Disney+ on Friday, March 11. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Turning Red’
- When: Friday, March 11
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
About ‘Turning Red’
“Turning Red” is an adorable, animated movie centered on a sweet mother-daughter story that audiences of all ages will undoubtedly fall in love with. The movie is taking the unusual step for a Disney animated film by bypassing theaters; while Oscar-nominated animated films “Luca” and “Encanto” both hit the big screens before coming to the streamer, “Turning Red” could be the start of a new trend for Disney.
Directed and co-written by Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Turning Red” tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), whose family runs a Chinese temple in Toronto, Canada. She is an honor student who craves the approval of her mother (Sandra Oh). Mei also has a trio of close friends who all share an intense love for a boy group named 4*town, which will soon be playing a concert in her town. However, whenever she gets too excited (which is all the time), she “poofs” into a giant red panda.
Turning Red
Thirteen-year-old Mei is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist – when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Turning Red’ on Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.