How to Watch ‘Turning Red’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” is a touching coming-of-age tale about a young girl who turns into a giant red panda anytime she gets emotional that comes to Disney+ on Friday, March 11. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Turning Red’

When: Friday, March 11

Friday, March 11 TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

About ‘Turning Red’

“Turning Red” is an adorable, animated movie centered on a sweet mother-daughter story that audiences of all ages will undoubtedly fall in love with. The movie is taking the unusual step for a Disney animated film by bypassing theaters; while Oscar-nominated animated films “Luca” and “Encanto” both hit the big screens before coming to the streamer, “Turning Red” could be the start of a new trend for Disney.

Directed and co-written by Domee Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, “Turning Red” tells the story of 13-year-old Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), whose family runs a Chinese temple in Toronto, Canada. She is an honor student who craves the approval of her mother (Sandra Oh). Mei also has a trio of close friends who all share an intense love for a boy group named 4*town, which will soon be playing a concert in her town. However, whenever she gets too excited (which is all the time), she “poofs” into a giant red panda.

Turning Red March 10, 2022 Thirteen-year-old Mei is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist – when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Turning Red’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.