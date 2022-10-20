How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Las Vegas the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game Preview: Winnipeg visits Vegas after shootout victory

Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (3-1-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -176, Jets +145; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime.

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games a season ago. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 16-17-8 on the road a season ago. The Jets committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.8 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Laurent Brossoit: out (hip), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).