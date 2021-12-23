How to Watch ‘Vigil’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The high-stakes thriller, “Vigil,” from “Crown” writer Tom Edge, starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, will have you wanting to hold your breath. Set on a ballistic missile submarine of the Royal Navy, on top of the fear of being underwater as well as claustrophobia, members now have to worry about being murdered as well. The British police crime drama will be released on Thursday, December 23, and you can watch it with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Vigil’ Series Premiere

When: Thursday, December 23

Where: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock

About ‘Vigil’

Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke, a crew member onboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, reports his concerns over unusual sonar readings. Later that day, he is found dead. Police in Scotland are called in; however, the UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine has to stay on patrol while Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva begins an investigation, unable to contact her colleagues due to the sensitive nature.

Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, the detective begins to suspect there is foul play. Especially after she encounters resentment when questioning the crew. Meanwhile, on land, Silva’s Detective Seargent and ex-lover, Kirsten Longacre, investigate Burke’s acquaintances.

The six-part series was inspired by the UK’s Continuous At-Sea Deterrent (CASD) and the life of its submarine crews. “Vigil” premiered on BBC One in August 2021 with stars Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, and Connor Swindells. Edge is an executive producer alongside Simon Heath and Jake Lushington for World Productions, as well as Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and James Strong.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.