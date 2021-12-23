How to Watch ‘Vigil’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The high-stakes thriller, “Vigil,” from “Crown” writer Tom Edge, starring Suranne Jones and Martin Compston, will have you wanting to hold your breath. Set on a ballistic missile submarine of the Royal Navy, on top of the fear of being underwater as well as claustrophobia, members now have to worry about being murdered as well. The British police crime drama will be released on Thursday, December 23, and you can watch it with a subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Vigil’ Series Premiere
- When: Thursday, December 23
- Where: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock
About ‘Vigil’
Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke, a crew member onboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, reports his concerns over unusual sonar readings. Later that day, he is found dead. Police in Scotland are called in; however, the UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine has to stay on patrol while Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva begins an investigation, unable to contact her colleagues due to the sensitive nature.
Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, the detective begins to suspect there is foul play. Especially after she encounters resentment when questioning the crew. Meanwhile, on land, Silva’s Detective Seargent and ex-lover, Kirsten Longacre, investigate Burke’s acquaintances.
The six-part series was inspired by the UK’s Continuous At-Sea Deterrent (CASD) and the life of its submarine crews. “Vigil” premiered on BBC One in August 2021 with stars Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, and Connor Swindells. Edge is an executive producer alongside Simon Heath and Jake Lushington for World Productions, as well as Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and James Strong.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.