How to Watch Walton vs. Grayson High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Get ready for football season. Two of Georgia’s top 10 high school football programs go head-to-head with their first game on Saturday, August 19 at 7pm ET. Watch the Walton Raiders vs the Grayson Rams exclusively on NFHS Network. Viewers won’t want to miss this Peach State battle, which can be streamed with a subscription to NFHS Network or DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA TV: WPCH (AKA Peachtree TV)

WPCH (AKA Peachtree TV) Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Corky Kell Classic, an annual series of high school football games played in Georgia at the beginning of each school year, features many of the state’s top teams and is broadcast on WPCH. If you are local and looking to watch the game, we suggest DIRECTV STREAM because of the free trial (and no other live-tv streamer carries WPCH). However, if you are looking to watch the game online or want a subscription for your team throughout the regular season, NFHS Network may be a better fit.

About Walton vs. Grayson High School

Marietta Georgia’s Walton High School is currently ranked in the top 50 football programs in the country, sitting at #37 by MaxPreps and #19 by High School Football America. But Grayson is no slouch either – the Loganville, GA football team is the 9th-ranked team in Georgia, 52nd ranked nationally by MaxPreps, and ready for game day.

The Walton Raiders, fresh off a triumphant journey to the state quarterfinals last season, are riding high on the momentum of their resounding upset over the nationally ranked Buford team. It’s a squad that’s returning with a vengeance, anchored by a collection of seasoned players who have already showcased their mettle on the field. Head Coach Brunner is singing praises of the 2023 roster, touting it as potentially the most formidable iteration the program has ever witnessed.

At the core of the Raiders’ offensive might is Jeremy Hecklinski, a seasoned quarterback who is in his third year as a starter and has committed to Wake Forest. The QB demonstrated his skills last season by amassing an impressive 3,520 passing yards, accompanied by 37 touchdowns, while Makari Bodiford shouldered the rushing duties. Bodiford, with his North Carolina-bound aspirations, powered through for 1,582 yards and notched 20 touchdowns on 253 carries, showcasing his undeniable impact.

However, it’s not just about the offense for Walton. The Raiders’ defense boasts stars of its own, with linebackers Wendell Gregory and Ashton Woods commanding the ranks. Gregory, set to play for South Carolina, and Woods, charting a course for North Carolina, are anticipated to be the linchpins of a defense that aims to keep opposing offenses at bay.

One cannot overlook the towering presence of Daniel Calhoun, the nation’s sixth-ranked offensive tackle, and a heralded Georgia commit. Calhoun’s imposing stature and technical talent provide an impenetrable shield for the Walton offense, bolstering their front line.

But Walton’s quest for dominance faces an ardent challenge in the form of the Grayson Rams, a team that etched its name in history by seizing a state quarterfinal spot alongside their upcoming rivals. This clash evokes memories of their sole prior encounter, which unfolded during the 2011 state championship—an affair the Rams claimed with a 24-0 victory.

The Grayson Rams, with their eyes locked on a season of conquest, parade an array of talent across their roster. The tandem of Central Florida commits and four-star prospects Kylan Fox and Waltclaire Flynn presents a daunting challenge for any defense. Standing tall at 6-foot-4 and weighing 217 pounds, Fox poses as a dynamic tight end, while Flynn, a 304-pound offensive lineman, adds sheer power to the Rams’ offensive machinery. Quarterback Jeff Davis and wide receiver John Cineas, both three-star assets, round out Grayson’s offensive firepower.

On the defensive front, Grayson is far from shortchanged. Nasir Smith, a three-star defensive lineman, spearheads their defensive charge, flanked by three-star defensive back Myles Woods (bound for Coastal Carolina) and defensive back D’Kyah Banks (embarking on a journey to Bowling Green). This defensive trio is poised to make life difficult for Walton’s offensive playmakers.

With both Georgia high school teams boasting an arsenal of talent, Saturday’s showdown is primed to deliver a great game for those attending at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium or streaming online.

Users can stream the game with a subscription to NFHS Network. There’s a large slate of high school football games kicking off in Georgia this weekend and your subscription gives you access to each and every one of them. Check here to see which teams are in action and see every punt, pass, run, block and tackle with an NFHS Network account.

Can You Stream Walton vs Grayson for Free?

You sure can with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The Raiders versus the Rams game will be on WPCH, which is channel 17 on DIRECTV and is an available local channel on DIRECTV STREAM’s packages. This is a local channel, so it will only be available to people living within the Atlanta region.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com